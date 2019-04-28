UFC Ft. Lauderdale Results: Greg Hardy Runs Through Dmitrii Smoliakov

Greg Hardy and Dmitrii Smoliakov met in a heavyweight co-main event bout on UFC Ft. Lauderdale’s main card earlier this evening.

Hardy (3-1) looked to rebound from his first professional loss as a mixed martial artist in Florida. The former NFL All-Pro has shown athleticism and a pension for violence in his brief combat sports career.

As for Smoliakov (9-2). The Russian fighter was let go from the UFC after dropping back to back losses to Luis Henrique and Cyril Asker. “The Lifeguard” looked to drag Hardy into deep water in Ft. Lauderdale.

Round One

Smoliakov walks to the center of the Octagon. Hardy meets him with a jab. Hardy faints as Smoliakov looks for a weak takedown. Hardy is stalking the Russian. Hardy throws a head kick. Smoliakov falls to the ground and turtles up as Hardy opens up hammer fists. He does not want to fight. The referee steps in and stops the bout.

Greg Hardy defeats Dmitrii Smoliakov via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:15 of round one