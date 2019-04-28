Highlights: Greg Hardy Smokes Dmitrii Smoliakov In First UFC Win

Controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy returned for his second UFC fight when he took on Dmitrii Smoliakov in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Hardy suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in his UFC debut against Allen Crowder earlier this year. He was disqualified for an illegal knee, inciting a predictable windstorm of criticism.

He sought to erase the bad memories of that loss with his first UFC win over Smoliakov. Hardy secured just that in just over two minutes in the co-headliner. It was never really a fight, as ‘Prince of War’ stalked his prey like a tiger in the wild. Pressing the pace with some big shots, Hardy dropped Smoliakov and finished him off with an assault of hammerfists.

Watch the violent stoppage from the UFC here: