LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Results throughout tonight (Sat. 29th Aug, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event two ranked light-heavyweights will do battle as former title challenger Anthony Smith attempts to get back in the win column by defeating Aleksandar Rakic. Smith recently fought in the main event bout against Glover Teixeira that saw him finished late in the fight. Rakic is also coming off a loss back in 2019 when he was edged out in a decision against Volkan Oezdemir. With a win one of these fighters will be able to position themselves closer to the currently vacant light-heavyweight title. In the co-main event will see the return of former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler as a short-notice replacement to take on Neil Magny. After Geoff Neal was forced to pull from the fight due to illness, Lawler was booked as the replacement taking on ranked Magny who is currently coming off a two-fight winning streak.

Check out our UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Rakic Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 9 p.m. ET)

Light-Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Aleksander Rakic

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksander Rakic Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny Women’s Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay

Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer

Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera

Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera Women’s Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight: Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers