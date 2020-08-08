LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik results throughout tonight (Sat. 8th Aug, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event of the evening, we will see a matchup between two ranked heavyweight contenders. Derrick Lewis takes on Aleksei Oleinik in a five-round main event. Coming off a recent victory over Ilir Latifi, Derek Lewis is looking to keep his spot at the top of the division by defeating the rising grappling specialist. Oleinik is coming off a win over the former champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249. In the co-main event, we will see the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman when he takes on the number 11 ranked middleweight contender Omari Akhmedov.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 9 p.m ET)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Middleweight: Omair Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart

Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julia Stoliarenko

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 6 p.m ET)

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Featherweight: Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Pete Barrett

Bantamweight: Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Alqaisi