LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik results throughout tonight (Sat. 8th Aug, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.
In the main event of the evening, we will see a matchup between two ranked heavyweight contenders. Derrick Lewis takes on Aleksei Oleinik in a five-round main event. Coming off a recent victory over Ilir Latifi, Derek Lewis is looking to keep his spot at the top of the division by defeating the rising grappling specialist. Oleinik is coming off a win over the former champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249. In the co-main event, we will see the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman when he takes on the number 11 ranked middleweight contender Omari Akhmedov.
Check out our UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 9 p.m ET)
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Middleweight: Omair Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
- Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart
- Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julia Stoliarenko
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 6 p.m ET)
- Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
- Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
- Featherweight: Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
- Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Pete Barrett
- Bantamweight: Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Alqaisi