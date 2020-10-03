LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana Results throughout the night (Sat. 3rd October 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In our main event of the night, former UFC bantamweight champion, Holly ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ Holm looks to edge her way closer to a title rematch with former opponent, Amanda Nunes, as she clashes with streaking boxing ace, Irene Aldana. Holm last featured at UFC 246 in January – scoring a second career victory over one-time title challenger, Raquel Pennington, in a unanimous decision result. For Guadalajara native, Aldana – she extended her winning run to two fights in November at UFC 244 – scoring a stunning first-round knockout win over the then-undefeated, Ketlen Vieira.

Before that in heavyweight action in a co-headlining tilt, Yorgan de Castro returns as he meets with Carlos Felipe – with both attempting to bounce back from their first professional defeats opposite Greg Hardy, and Sergey Spivak, respectively.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana Results:

Main Card (ESPN+ , 10:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Heavyweight: Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Women’s Bantamweight: Germainde de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else

Middleweight: Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao

Middleweight: Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imadov

Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng

Lightweight: Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari