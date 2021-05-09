Fans can now get a closer look at what happened following UFC Vegas 25 last week.

The headliner saw a light heavyweight encounter between Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes who battled in one of the best two-round fights of all time.

In the end, Prochazka was too much for Reyes as he landed a brutal spinning elbow to put the lights out on Reyes and earn an emphatic knockout victory.

While it was all jubilation for the Czech native and his team, it was heartbreak for Reyes who not only lost his third fight in a row, but also suffered two swollen eyes along with a number of other injuries.

The latest episode of UFC Destined showcases both sides and you can watch it below courtesy of Prochaza’s Instagram account:

Reyes has since released a statement.

“Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I’d like to say, I went out there and fought with all my heart! I put it all out there or I’m glad it was entertaining for most of you,” Reyes wrote. “I’m happy and upset as you can imagine I didn’t get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought and for that I can say I’m proud. I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that’s what we have all signed up for.

“I want to say I’m doing good healing up I’ll be OK. And congrats to @JiriProchazka hell of a fight and what an elbow. It’s the ones you don’t see coming that get you. God bless you all and I’ll see you guys at the next one.”