Czech Republic standout, Jiri ‘Denisa’ Prochazka will likely compete for UFC light heavyweight gold in his next outing — and with good reason. Headlining UFC Vegas 25, the unorthodox striker stopped former title challenger, Dominick Reyes with a vicious spinning back elbow in the second round.

Bringing his reckless and unconventional style in tandem with him to the Octagon for the main event, Prochazka broke Reyes’ nose in the first round with massive straights and combinations at the fence, likely taking the round with a 10-9 on all three judge’s scorecards.

Despite starting well in the second after some of the adversity in the opening, Reyes was still eating some significant shots at the fence — with blood leaking from his nose, which he had broken just last September against current light heavyweight best, Jan Blachowicz.

Wobbling Prochazka and forcing a double-leg takedown attempt from the #5 ranked contender, Reyes pulled guard for a guillotine, however, Prochazka eventually slipped his head out.

Returning to the feet, Prochazka once more backed the Hesperia native back to the fence and following an elbow on the break, Prochazka spun with a devastating spinning back elbow, knocking Reyes unconscious, who fell face-first to the Octagon canvas.

Below, catch the highlights from Prochazka’s stunning knockout win over Reyes.

He has him wobbled in RD 1 💥 #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/E0fY2g8Sdd — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2021