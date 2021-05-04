Dominick Reyes has spoken out for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 this past weekend.

‘The Devastator’ was hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak on Saturday night but things did not go to plan for the long-time light-heavyweight contender.

Prochazka was able to dictate the fight and put a beating on Reyes throughout the opening round.

Things got even worse in round two as the Czech fighter landed a picture-perfect spinning elbow that knocked Reyes out cold.

After a couple of days of silence, Reyes has taken to social media to comment on his third straight UFC defeat.

“Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I’d like to say, I went out there and fought with all my heart! I put it all out there or I’m glad it was entertaining for most of you,” Reyes wrote. “I’m happy and upset as you can imagine I didn’t get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought and for that I can say I’m proud. I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that’s what we have all signed up for. I want to say I’m doing good healing up I’ll be OK. And congrats to @JiriProchazka hell of a fight and what an elbow. It’s the ones you don’t see coming that get you. God bless you all and I’ll see you guys at the next one.”

Reyes now has some rebuilding to do. Despite suffering three consecutive defeats he remains a player at 205lbs. The losses have come against the very best in Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. It’s hard to imagine Reyes not bouncing back from this blip in his impressive MMA career.

