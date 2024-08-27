Conor McGregor presses Dana White to sign‘ Road to UFC’ star: ‘Announce her signing, brother!’

Going to bat for his compatriot, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has urged promotional boss, Dana White to ink Roscommon veteran, Danni McCormack to a deal with the organization off the back of her impressive unanimous decision in on ‘Road to UFC’ over the course of the weekend.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion at the lightweight and featherweight limits under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined from action since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

And ruled from a slated comeback at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, just weeks ahead of a welterweight matchup with veteran contender, Michael Chandler, McGregor fractured a toe on the same leg as his prior injury.

Conor McGregor backs Danni McCormack to land UFC contract

However, going to bat for his fellow Straight Blast Gym staple this week on social media, McGregor uged UFC head-honcho, White to pen the former Invicta FC strawweight champion, McCormack to a multi fight deal — off the back of her decision win over Yan Qihui last weekend on the ‘Road to’ format.

“THIS IS A PROMO!,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in reference to Danni McCormack’s post-fight interview. “In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl. Finishing with a call out from the UFC’s current strawweight champion who is from the same region as her just beating opponent. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY! @danawhite announce signing brother this is…”

THIS IS A PROMO! In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl. Finishing with a call out of the UFC’s current strawweight champion who is from the same region as her just beaten opponent. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY! @danawhite announce her signing brother this is… https://t.co/6BrxCVsJQp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2024

“We’ll f*cking mow them down, @danawhite! EIRE!!!!” Conor McGregor posted.

A former Invicta FC strawweight champion, McCormack landed a unanimous decision win over Valesca Machado back in March of last year, before successfully defending her crown with a third round rear-naked choke win over Karolina Wojcik under the banner of the Shannon Knapp-led organization.

