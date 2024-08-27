Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on post-Fight chaos after Conor McGregor win: told Dana, ‘You cannot protect him’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has once more opened up on his infamous post-fight fracas with former two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor and the Dubliner’s team following their grudge match back in 2018 — claiming he told UFC CEO, Dana White that he could not “protect” his foe from repercussions once the Octagon was bolted behind them.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and inductee into the promotion’s Hall of Fame, headlined UFC 229 back in late 2018 against the returning ex-two-weight champion, McGregor in the pair’s heated grudge pairing.

And submitting the Dubliner with a fourth round neck crank to successfully defend his title for the first time, Nurmagomedov would scale the Octagon fence in pursuit of the Dubliner’s corner, igniting a mass brawl between the camps.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls grudge fight with Conor McGregor

Reflecting on the infamous coming together post-fight, Nurmagomedov has claimed once both parties had been corralled inside the Octagon ahead of their grudge fight, he informed White that McGregor would never be safe despite his efforts.

I remember when I come inside the cage, when the cage closed, I remember I looked at Dana (White) and I said, ‘Today, you cannot protect (Conor McGregor).’ Dana asked me what? I said, ‘Today, you cannot protect him.'” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on the Inspire Me podcast. “He didn’t hear me. It’s OK, after the fight [we’ll] talk.”

“It was a very emotional time, but t the same time, it was my feeling — I really wanted to bite someone’s heart,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “Do you have that feeling in your life? I just tried to bite his heart. Maybe you can feel this. I am ‘The Eagle’ and then the eagle is hungry, it’s not good. He has to hunt. That’s why.”

Calling time on his unbeaten mixed martial arts career back in 2020, Nurmagomedov improved his professional record to 29-0 with a dominant second round triangle choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s title unification pairing.