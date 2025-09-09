UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Questions Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Unbeaten Record

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has reignited one of mixed martial arts’ most enduring debates by questioning whether Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legendary 29-0 record should carry an asterisk due to a controversial decision over Gleison Tibau at UFC 148 in 2012. The veteran broadcaster believes the undefeated Dagestani legend should have lost that pivotal early-career bout, a sentiment that has divided the MMA community for over a decade.

Joe Rogan Questions Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Perfect Record Over Controversial 2012 Decision

During a recent UFC Paris Fight Companion, Rogan doubled down on his longstanding position about the contentious decision that helped preserve Khabib’s perfect record. “I think that’s the one guy that should’ve beat him,” Rogan stated, referring to Tibau. “If you look at the record, Khabib’s got an undefeated record. There’s an asterisk. That asterisk is Gleison Tibau. That was a very close fight that I thought Khabib lost. It was early in Khabib’s career”.

The fight took place on July 7, 2012, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, representing just Khabib’s second UFC appearance and marking his debut at the famed American Kickboxing Academy under coach Javier Mendez. At 23 years old, the future lightweight champion faced a veteran Brazilian fighter known for his exceptional takedown defense and striking capabilities.

Statistical analysis of the bout reveals why many observers believed Tibau deserved the victory. The Brazilian successfully defended all 13 of Khabib’s takedown attempts while securing a takedown of his own. Tibau also outlanded his opponent in significant strikes, connecting on 32% of his attempts compared to Khabib’s 24%. Despite these metrics favoring the underdog, all three judges scored the contest 30-27 for Nurmagomedov.

The decision shocked many observers at the time, including the commentary team of Joe Rogan and Mike Goldberg, who expressed surprise when the scorecards were announced. Of the six media outlets that scored the fight according to MMADecisions.com, five awarded the victory to Tibau, with four scoring it 30-27 in his favor. The controversy remains one of the most debated decisions in UFC history.

The judging appeared to favor Khabib’s forward pressure and cage control, criteria that have long been part of the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts. Under the traditional scoring system, factors like octagon control and effective aggression could influence judges when striking and grappling appeared equal. However, many observers felt Tibau’s superior defensive wrestling and more effective striking should have earned him the decision.

Tibau’s performance that night exemplified his reputation as one of the most difficult fighters to take down in UFC history. The Brazilian veteran, who competed in 28 UFC fights throughout his career, maintained a 92.1% takedown defense rate.

Joe Rogan has consistently maintained his position on the fight across multiple platforms and years. In October 2024, during a podcast appearance with Donald Trump, he stated that Khabib “might have lost” to Tibau. The commentary veteran has also discussed the controversial decision during previous episodes with fighters like Sean Brady, emphasizing the debatable nature of the outcome.

The debate carries particular significance given Khabib’s historic achievement as the first major MMA champion to retire undefeated. The Dagestani fighter accomplished what legends like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Demetrious Johnson never managed, walking away from competition with a pristine 29-0 record after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Khabib’s retirement came following the death of his father and longtime coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov from COVID-19 complications in July 2020. The loss of his mentor and the man who shaped his fighting philosophy led the lightweight champion to step away from competition at just 32 years old, honoring a promise to his mother.

The bout occurred before significant updates to the Unified Rules that placed greater emphasis on damage over control and aggression. Modern scoring guidelines prioritize effective striking and grappling, with factors like octagon control only considered when offensive output appears equal between fighters.