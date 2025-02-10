“Coward” – UFC Champion Rips Sean Strickland After Title Loss: “He’s Just a Racist Clown”

Belal Muhammad absolutely shredded Sean Strickland following his lackluster performance against Dricus Du Plessis in Australia.

Returning to The Land Down Under, Strickland was primed to take back the middleweight title from the same man he surrendered it to a little more than a year ago. Instead, ‘DDP’ delivered a dominant five-round performance, stifling Strickland’s offense and breaking the outspoken star’s nose to secure his second successful title defense in the UFC 312 headliner.

Following the contest, Strickland was hit with criticism from fighters, fans, and pundits alike who slammed the jab-heavy style of a fighter who constantly claims that he’s coming to “fight to the death” in every bout.

Of those who slammed Strickland’s performance, nobody was more harsh in his assessment than reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. In a scathing rant on social media, ‘Rember The Name’ dubbed Strickland a “racist clown” and a “coward” after watching him fall to 3-2 in his last five outings.

“He wants people to say that ‘he’s crazy, he’s nuts.’ He’s not. He’s just a racist little clown that’s hiding in the body of a fighter. He’s a coward,” Muhammad said in a video on X. “Sean sucks. He’s trash. Talks a big game but he never walks.”

dana White praises sean strickland’s professionalism in brutal loss

While everyone, including UFC analyst Din Thomas, was happy to blast Strickland’s performance in Sydney and label him a fraud, CEO Dana White took a different approach, praising ‘Tarzan’ for his professionalism, even after getting his nose broken mid-fight.