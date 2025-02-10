UFC commentator rips Sean Strickland’s performance in title fight loss: ‘He’s not that guy’

UFC veteran and analyst, Din Thomas has bluntly hit out at Sean Strickland following his UFC 312 title fight loss to Dricus du Plessis — claiming despite the challenger’s pre-fight demenure — he’s “not that guy” to back up such bold claims.

Strickland, who headlined UFC 312 over the course of last weekend — suffering a one-sided unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) loss to Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s title fight re-run in Australia.

The defeat came as Sean Strickland’s second career loss to South African star, du Plessis since they first shared the Octagon in January of last year.

And suffering a rather ghastly fractured nose — in apparently six different pieces over the course of his UFC 312 headliner, Strickland praised du Plessis for his performance, having claimed prior to the bout he would be going to “war” with his past foe ‘Downunder’.

“I f***ing love you guys, man. I thought, when that f***er broke my nose, I thought, oh, that doesn’t f***ing feel right. I popped it back in place, kept fighting for you. The Dutch Man is a bad motherf***er, he kicked my ass fair and square. Props to him. Take your microphone, DC, I’m leaving. But hey, you guys, I f***ing love you guys. You fuel me, and I would break my nose for you f***ers any day of the week. Have a good one, bye.”

Din Thomas claims Sean Strickland is “not that guy” after UFC 312 loss

However, this evening, the above-mentioned lightweight mainstay, Thomas has claimed that Sean Strickland’s often outlandish pre-fight bravado fails to live up to billing — given the fact in his opinion, the former is portraying a facade.

“He’s (Sean Strickland) exactly who, he knows who he is, he’s just not telling us that,” Thomas told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “…And that’s what fighters do, is that as a fighter, your job is to almost kind of conceal who you really are, because in the moments when you fight, you go out there and try to do your thing, but you know who you really are.

"[Sean Stickland] knows who he is. He's just not telling us that…



As a fighter, your job is to almost kind of conceal who you really are… he couldn't hide from it this time.



The real you will expose itself when the lights hit you, and that's what's happening to him. He's… pic.twitter.com/foozQOEmrv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 10, 2025

And I think he, you know, he couldn’t hide from it this time,” Thomas explained. “…Well, the difference is the spotlight. You know, the lights, man, when the time the lights hit you, is the real you shows up, the real you will expose itself when the lights hit you.And that’s what’s happening to him, is that he’s not that guy.”