Over the course of his hugely-decorated professional mixed martial arts career, former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov had never been dropped or suffered a knockdown – never mind suffering a loss, with a recent promotional video displaying the Dagestan native’s “granite chin”.

Khabib, who ended his professional career back in October 2020 following a successful lightweight title unification win over interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje – called time on his splendid run, boasting an unbeaten, 29-0 record.

Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to land a 13-0 record during his Octagon tenure

Revered as one of the greatest of the sport, and arguably the most smothering and dominant grappler the elite of the UFC has ever seen, Khabib, who has been continually linked with an Octagon comeback since his October 2020, has since headed up Florida-based promotion, Eagle FC – and has no plans to make a sport return.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a dominant reign as undisputed lightweight champion, clinching the vacant title with a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta in 2018, before securing his first successful title defense with an eventual fourth round neck crank win over arch-rival, Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Adding a pair of title unification wins during his reign, Khabib would then defeat both interim titleholders, Dustin Poirier, and the aforenoted, Gaethje before his retirement from the sport.

In a promotional video made by a Twitter user, they display the ability of Khabib to absorb significant punishment – testament to a described “granite chin”.

Granite chin + Domination = Khabib pic.twitter.com/XRKjVDre1F — Borz (@Borz4562) December 24, 2021

During the short video, the user shows Khabib absorb notable strikes from Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier – all without so much as a wobble.

Along with heading up Eagle FC, Khabib has also taken a prominent role as a coach in longtime home facility, American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California – attempting to guide protege and surging lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev toward divisional gold before the close of this year.

