Former UFC Champ Shuts Down Colby Covington’s Middleweight Dreams

There’s no way in hell Colby Covington moves up to middleweight and jumps immediately into a title fight … Right?

In the last five years, Covington has gone a lowly 2-4 inside the Octagon with three of his losses coming in UFC title fights that, for the most part, he really didn’t earn. His only two victories during that timeframe came against Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley, fighters who aren’t even on the UFC roster at the moment and ultimately exited the promotion amid their own winless streaks.

So is it possible that after struggling for years in the welterweight division, ‘Chaos’ could move up to 185 and use his star power to walk straight into another title opportunity?

Not likely according to former middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping.

“Colby Covington versus Sean Strickland. First of all, Colby’s too small—simple as that,” Bisping said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Colby Covington, I don’t think he’s going to be fighting Sean Strickland anytime soon. I mean, for example, if Strickland goes out there and beats Dricus Du Plessis, there’s no way—there’s no way in hell—that Colby moves up to 185 and gets an immediate title fight. “We know he’s used to getting a lot of title fights. He fought Kamaru Usman, right? He lost in round five. Then he beats Tyron Woodley. Then he fights Kamaru Usman again. He beats Jorge Masvidal, and then he gets a title shot again, right? You’ve had three title fights at 170. You ain’t going to walk into a title fight in your inaugural fight at 185.

Colby Covington could fight at 185, but it won’t be for a UFC title

After getting his ass handed to him against Joaquin Buckley to close out the UFC’s 2025, it’s safe to say that Covington’s stock has significantly dropped, even if he still curries a fair amount of favor with CEO Dana White by being a consummate company man.

Chances are, White would allow Covington to give it a go at 185, but with the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev still waiting for his title shot and surging contenders Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov slowly climbing the middleweight ranks, it’s hard to imagine ‘Chaos’ talking his way into another shot at gold.

Are you interested in seeing what Covington could accomplish by moving up a weight class?