Former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Supports Young Cancer Fighters “Cancer does not choose”

The legendary Polish MMA athlete and former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk continues her fight outside the octagon by supporting cancer patients through the Cancer Fighters Foundation. Since retiring, she has been using her platform to raise awareness and support for children battling cancer. In a recent heartfelt social media post, Jedrzejczyk shared an emotional message highlighting the foundation’s work.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has demonstrated a superb commitment to charitable causes, particularly through her long-standing support of the Cancer Fighters Foundation. As an ambassador for the organization, she has been actively involved for nearly a decade, using her platform as a former UFC champion to support children battling cancer.

The Cancer Fighters Foundation aims to help children and youth suffering from various types of cancer. Jędrzejczyk has been instrumental in raising awareness and support for young patients.

In a recent Instagram post, shared:

“I’ve been working with the CF foundation for a decade and met many fighters, but the story of Love completely stole my heart. And even though I keep my fingers crossed for every fighter, I keep my fingers strong today for Miłosz. I lay my hands in prayer and sending my thoughts and energy for his complete healing. 🙏🏼Cancer does not choose, and the diagnosis can come down like a thunderstorm. Suddenly and unexpectedly – “Often the cross is oppressed, it is difficult to get up then, to find the meaning of further existence.” But I say to you, rise and fight. This is your life, your greatest treasure” ~ Great Mark St. Petersburg. We won’t stop @fundacja_cancerfighters “

Cancer Fighters

Cancer Fighters is a nationwide Polish foundation dedicated to supporting cancer patients of all ages, from newborns to adults. The organization offers comprehensive assistance to individuals at the start of their cancer treatment, providing a range of benefits and free services to make the fight against cancer easier.

Beyond her role as an ambassador, Jedrzejczyk has integrated charitable work into her professional endeavors. She runs her own foundation, JJ Stars, which supports young and up-and-coming sports talent. Her involvement extends to various charitable initiatives, including partnerships with organizations like CityFit, where entry passes include donations for young cancer patients.