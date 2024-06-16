UFC CEO Dana White suggests he could be part of Saudi Arabia’s proposed $5 billion boxing takeover

ByCraig Pekios
UFC CEO Dana White suggests he is part of Saudi Arabia's proposed $5 billion boxing takeover

Dana White has been itching to get into the business of boxing for years. He may have just found his way in.

Over the last two decades, White turned the Ultimate Fighting Championship from glorified cockfighting into a global juggernaut valued at more than $11 billion. During that time, Dana White and Co. have built themselves a monopoly, buying up promotions and signing the biggest names in the world to compete inside their Octagon.

For years, the UFC CEO has looked for an opportunity to do something similar in the world of boxing.

After dipping his toe into a handful of boxing endeavors, most notably the cross-promotional clash between Irish megastar Conor McGregor and legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather, White may be ready to dive in head-first

READ MORE:  Breaking - 'Replacement' fight again floated for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler at UFC 303: 'There's pessimism'
170827012738 22 mayweather mcgregor

Per a report from Reuters, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is currently in talks with multiple boxing promoters, including Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and Queensbury Promotions, to combine their assets into one organization valued at a whopping $5 billion. Turki al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, is said to be overseeing the final discussions.

Turki Alalshikh and Tyson Fury

Dana White teases potential partnership with Turki al-Sheikh

Speaking with Sports Business Journal, White suggested that he could be involved in the potential merger, though he stopped short of coming right out and saying it.

“Hmm. It’s a possibility,” White told SBJ when asked about partnering with Turki Alalshikh, with whom he is working on a first UFC show in Riyadh. “It’s definitely a possibility… I think he’s the only one who can do it. This guy is making fights no one else can make.”

Dana White

On Saturday, June 22, White will take the UFC to Saudi Arabia for the first time as the promotion presents a stacked fight night card inside Kingdom Arena. In the main event of the evening, former middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker will square off with short-notice replacement opponent Ikram Aliskerov after Whittaker’s originally scheduled opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, was forced to bow out after becoming “violently ill” during his training camp.

READ MORE:  UFC CBO Hunter Campbell flew to Dublin in last-ditch attempt to save Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
UFC Saudi Arabia
READ MORE:  Dana White shuts down questions amid Conor McGregor's exit from UFC 303: 'I'm not gonna talk until he's healed'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts