Conor McGregor Looks Back On Floyd Mayweather Bout

Conor McGregor looks back on a bout that no doubt changed his fighting career forever in a fight that many won’t soon forget due to the circumstances. The fight that the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ is talking about was against Floyd Mayweather.

The Fight

The boxing match between these fighters took place on August 26th, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

Mayweather has gone on record by stating that this would serve as his retirement fight, which left him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record. However, if a money fight is presented, he could change his mind.

Conor McGregor Looks Back

McGregor is preparing for his UFC return and decided to take some time to reflect on the fight in a recent post on his official Instagram account. He wrote the following:

“One year ago today I adhered to a load of rules, for a load of riches,” he wrote. “Not today though. Today was no rules. Just a fight. A Proper one. For nothing more than peace, and peace of mind.”

McGregor is slated to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. The show goes on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.