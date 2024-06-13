Official – ‘Violently ill’ Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC Saudi Arabia fight, Robert Whittaker now faces Ikram Aliskerov

Amid reports regarding his participation in next weekend’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event, Khamzat Chimaev has been forced from his premiere headliner against former champion, Robert Whittaker in Riyadh, with CEO, Dana White confirming a “violently ill” Chimaev has been replaced by the surging, Ikram Alisrekov.

Earlier this evening, reports emerged detailing how unbeaten Chechen finisher, Chimaev was out of his scheduled fight with former champion, Whittaker next weekend in the promotion’s first trip to Saudi Arabia.

And tonight, Chimaev has been pictured in a hospital bed with fellow UFC fighter, Guram Kutateladze supporting the middleweight contender.

Robert Whittaker faces Ikram Aliskerov with Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC Saudi Arabia

Providing an update on the main event bout, UFC boss, White confirmed how Chimaev was “violently ill” and would not be fighting at UFC Saudi Arabia, with former titleholder, Whittaker instead taking on Aliskerov in a short-notice headliner in Riyadh.



Sidelined since February of this year, Whittaker most recently bounced back to winning ways in a unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 299 in Anaheim.

As for Aliskerov, the Contender Series product is currently riding an impressive winning run – landing victories in his first Octagon outings.

In his debut in the UFC, Aliskerov took out Phil Hawes with an opening round knockout, before dispatching Warlley Alves with a first round flying knee to boot. In his sole professional defeat, Aliskerov was finished by Chimaev with an opening round KO defeat of his own.

UFC Saudi Arabia takes place on June 22. from Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a middleweight fight between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov slated to take main event status.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s latest withdrawal?