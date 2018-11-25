UFC Beijing Salaries: Alistair Overeem Makes Bank

UFC Beijing salaries have been released by the China Athletic Commission on Sunday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) took place on November 24, 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The main card aired on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card also aired on Fight Pass at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner. Round out the four bout main card was Song Yadong vs. Vince Morales in a bantamweight bout and Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada in a welterweight bout. Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of the card.

Overeem topped the card in money as he got $860,000 ($850,000 to show & $10,000 fight week incentive pay). Rounding out the top payouts was Ngannou with $255,000 and Jingliang with $104,000.

The full UFC Beining payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAManifesto:

UFC Beijing Salaries

Alistair Overeem: $860,000 ($850,000 to show & $10,000 fight week incentive pay)



Francis Ngannou: $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus & $5,000 fight week incentive pay)



Li Jingliang: $104,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus & $10,000 fight week incentive pay)



Alex Morono: $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus & $5,000 fight week incentive pay)



Louis Smolka: $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus & $10,000 fight week incentive pay)



Kenan Song: $67,500 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Weili Zhang: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Curtis Blaydes: $32,000 ($27,000 to show & $5,000 fight week incentive pay)



Song Yadong: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Xiaonan Yan: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Kevin Holland: $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Pingyuan Liu: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Wu Yanan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Rashad Coulter: $22,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight & $4,000 fight week incentive pay)



Jessica Aguilar: $16,000 ($12,000 to show & $4,000 fight week incentive pay)



Lauren Mueller: $15,500 ($12,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Syuri Kondo: $15,500 ($12,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Hu Yaozong: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Coulter for missing weight & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Sergey Pavlovich: $13,500 ($10,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Vince Morales: $13,500 ($10,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



David Zawada: $13,500 ($10,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Martin Day: $13,500 ($10,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



John Phillips: $13,500 ($10,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)



Su Mudaerji: $13,500 ($10,000 to show & $3,500 fight week incentive pay)