UFC 327 Entrance Music: What Songs Jiri Prochazka, Carlos Ulberg And Other Fighters Have Walked Out To

UFC 327 is set to light up the Kaseya Center in Miami tonight, Saturday, April 11, with a stacked card packed with intriguing matchups from top to bottom. As the fourth numbered event of 2026, it also marks the promotion’s fifth trip to the “Magic City” and its first return since UFC 314 in April 2025.

The UFC 327 card is headlined by former champion Jiri Prochazka, set to clash with Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, unbeaten contender Azamat Murzakanov faces Paulo Costa in another high-stakes 205-pound showdown.

Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup is loaded with big-name talent, featuring a stacked slate from top to bottom.

Time to close out the week in Miami! IT'S #UFC327 FIGHT DAY 🌴



B2YB @DrinkMonaco



[ APR 11 | 9pmET on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/IAcdvc4FWD — UFC (@ufc) April 11, 2026

UFC 327: What Walkout Songs Do Jiri Prochazka And Carlos Ulberg Use?

Fighter walkouts are a defining element of any high-stakes fight card, helping shape the atmosphere inside the arena before the action unfolds. They also heighten the tension, amplifying the energy in the arena as each bout gets underway.

Here’s a closer look at the walkout songs that several UFC 327 fighters have chosen for their previous Octagon appearances.

With a 6-2 record in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka is set to compete for gold for the fourth time inside the Octagon. “BJP” was last seen in action at UFC 320 in October 2025, where he secured a third-round knockout victory over former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

Much like his unpredictable fighting style, the 33-year-old Czech has kept fans guessing with a rotating mix of walkout songs throughout his career. However, in recent Octagon appearances, he’s shown a clear preference for “In the City” by Kevin Rudolf, making it a familiar anthem accompanying his walk to the cage.

For his UFC 311 clash against Jamahal Hill in January 2025, Prochazka opted for a more intense song, making his entrance to the “God Fist Lee Sin” theme from League of Legends.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg enters UFC 327 carrying a 9-1 record in the promotion. He’s coming off a first-round knockout victory over former title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth last September, a win that extended his current streak to nine straight.

“Black Jag” has also made a habit of switching up his walkout music from fight to fight, keeping his entrances as dynamic as his performances. In his most recent outing, Ulberg made his way to the Octagon to “Caught in a Daze” by David Dallas feat. Freddie Gibbs.

Before that, the 35-year-old New Zealander made his walk to the Octagon at UFC London in March 2025 to “Conquer” by SWIDT.

UFC 327: What Walkout Songs Do Azamat Murzakanov, Paulo Costa, And Others Use?

Boasting a flawless 6-0 record inside the Octagon, Azamat Murzakanov enters UFC 327 riding high off a first-round knockout victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 321 in October 2025. True to his calculated style, “The Professional” has remained consistent with his walkout music as well, sticking with “Heart of a Circassian” by Islam Itlyashev.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa, who holds a 7-4 record in the UFC, was last seen in action at UFC 318 in July 2025, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Roman Kopylov to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Although “The Eraser” has experimented with a range of different walkout tracks throughout his career, Costa now appears to have settled into a more signature vibe. In recent outings, he’s leaned toward the haunting tones of “Clubbed to Death” by Rob Dougan, famously featured in The Matrix.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 327 fight card:

Curtis Blaydes: “Techno Syndrome” by The Immortals

Josh Hokit: “Jesus Walks” by Gospel Bounce

Dominick Reyes: “Grinding All My Life” by Nipsey Hussle

Johnny Walker: “Don’t Take Your Guns to Town” by Johnny Cash

Cub Swanson: “Icon” by Jaden Smith

Nate Landwehr: “Back in Black” by AC/DC

Patrício Pitbull: “Feel This Moment” by Pitbull

Aaron Pico: “Bulls On Parade” by Rage Against The Machine

Mateusz Gamrot: “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” by Fall Out Boy

Esteban Ribovics: “Can’t be Touched” by Roy Jones Jr.

Kevin Holland: “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” by Shaboozey, BigXthaPlug

Randy Brown: “Energy” by Tommy Lee Sparta

Tatiana Suarez: “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Loopy Godinez: “Vivir Mi Vida” by Marc Anthony

Kelvin Gastelum: “El Palenque” by Vicente Fernandez