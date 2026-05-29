Jinuishiyue Outlasts Kaita Oda in Bloody Flyweight War at Road To UFC Season 5

Jinuishiyue and Kaita Oda delivered one of the most entertaining fights of Road to UFC Season 5, with the Chinese veteran coming out on top.

The flyweight tournament clash featured nonstop action from start to finish, as both men engaged in a fast-paced battle filled with scrambles, reversals, and momentum swings over the course of three rounds.

A Road to UFC veteran, Jinuishiyue relied on his experience when it mattered most. While Oda repeatedly looked to close the distance and create opportunities through his grappling, “Little Vajra” consistently found answers in key moments, whether it was landing the cleaner shots on the feet or reversing positions once the fight hit the canvas.

Qué acabas de hacer Niushiyue ?‼️ Esto lo enseñarán en todas las escuelas 👀#RTU5 | En vivo por: https://t.co/JLHdJo4bbo pic.twitter.com/N12uGeT65t — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 29, 2026

Neither fighter was able to separate himself for long stretches, but Jinuishiyue repeatedly made the most of crucial exchanges. The Chinese standout also left a lasting impression late in the contest when he opened a cut with a sharp elbow, capping off another strong sequence in a closely contested bout.

THESE TWO JUST BRING IT!



Jiniushiyue and Kaito Oda fought their hearts out! Who do you think wins it?



[ Watch #RTU5 on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/uT1yyOTs3J — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 29, 2026

After 15 action-packed minutes, Jinuishiyue got the nod on all three scorecards, with two judges awarding him a 30-27 victory and the third scoring it 29-28, sending him into the 125-pound semifinals.

🏅El ganador por decisión unánime es Niushiyue Ji 🇨🇳 #RTU5 | En vivo por: https://t.co/JLHdJo4bbo pic.twitter.com/9RAsyP6pQt — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 29, 2026

The win extends Jinuishiyue’s winning streak to four and improves his professional record to 17-4. After reaching the Road to UFC Season 2 finals, “Little Vajra” suffered a split-decision loss to eventual tournament winner DongHun Choi before exiting Season 3 in the opening round.