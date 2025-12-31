Jiří Procházka Vs Khalil Rountree Jr – Fight Of The Year – Lowkick MMA Awards 2025

There were many unbelievable fights in the UFC this year however it was the light heavyweight bout at UFC 320 between Jiří Procházka and Khalil Rountree Jr that wins the Lowkick MMA Award for fight of the year. In 2024 both men suffered defeats to Alex Pereira in violent fashion so were looking to return to the top of the UFC light heavyweight division in 2025.

Both returned to the win column in 2025 before meeting at UFC 320. Jamahal Hill was on the receiving end on both occasions. Back in January at UFC 311, Procházka won a war of attrition between the two where both men went to the well before the Czech got the TKO in the third round. Five months later it was Rountree Jr that faced off with Hill in Baku, Azerbaijan and won a decision over five rounds.

Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree jr at UFC 320

In a greatly anticipated affair it was Rountree Jr whom led the dance early on landing the better strikes over the first 5 minutes with many believing he won the first round. The second round showed more of the same with Procházka having some more success but the cleaner strikes again were on the side of the American.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L) Khalil Rountree Jr. strikes Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

As round three began its was evident Procházka needed to take more chances and that is exactly what happened. Round three kicked off in blur of chaos and the right eye of Rountree Jr began to swell. Procházka poured on the pressure until Rountree Jr eventually broke and a crisp combination crumbled Rountree Jr to the canvas. A sensational spectacle that earned a performance of the night bonus and fight of the night bonus, a deserved winner of the fight of the year award.