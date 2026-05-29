Japan’s Takaya Suzuki Crushes Road To UFC Season 5 Opponent, Storms Into Flyweight Semifinals

Takaya Suzuki continues to look like one of the most dangerous young prospects in Asia.

The 21-year-old Japanese flyweight delivered another impressive performance on Friday, stopping Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar in the opening round to secure his place in the Road to UFC Season 5 flyweight semifinals.

Takaya Suzuki se lleva la victoria 🏅 con un TKO en el primer round 👏🏻#RTU5 | En vivo por: https://t.co/JLHdJo4bbo pic.twitter.com/FyccBN783K — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 29, 2026

For much of the fight, the two prospects engaged in a fast-paced striking battle, with momentum swinging in both directions. Suzuki found success early, briefly hurting Boldbaatar with a sharp left hook, but the Mongolian standout answered back and kept the contest competitive through the opening minutes.

As the round entered its final minute, Suzuki found the breakthrough he had been searching for.

Image: @takaya_suzuki0908/Instagram

The former Fury FC champion ripped a crushing left hand to the body that sent Boldbaatar crashing to the canvas. Sensing the finish, Takaya Suzuki immediately followed him to the ground and rained down punches, forcing the referee to intervene at the 4:36 mark of Round 1.

⚠️ BRUTAL ⚠️



Vieron eso? 👀 Takaya Suzuki finaliza a su rival en el último minuto del primer round 🚨#RTU5 | En vivo por: https://t.co/JLHdJo4bbo pic.twitter.com/xrnNckWDQZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 29, 2026

The victory extends Takaya Suzuki’s winning streak to eight and improves his professional record to 8-1, with six of those wins coming inside the distance. After suffering the lone defeat of his career in his professional debut back in 2022, Suzuki has rapidly emerged as one of Japan’s brightest prospects.

He is perhaps best known for producing one of the fastest knockouts in MMA history, a spectacular four-second flying knee finish of Yuichi Miyagi at Shooto 2024 Vol. 1.