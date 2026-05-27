Exclusive | Michael Bisping: Why the Sean Strickland-Khamzat Chimaev Drama Is Like “Arguing With Your Wife”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says the post-fight friendliness between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev was real, even if the build-up looked ugly. In his breakdown after UFC 328, Bisping argued that the pre-fight tension was part emotion, part promotion, and that both men simply shifted once the belt was decided.

Michael Bisping Talks Sean Strickland & Khamzat Chimaev Bad Blood

Bisping pushed back on the idea that the rivalry was just “handbags,” saying anyone who thinks that “has never fought a day in their life.” He said the crowd, the stage and the pressure of a title fight can push fighters into saying things they do not fully mean, then cooling off once the cage door shuts. Speaking in an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA, with the help of the prediction market experts at www.casino.org/us, he said:

“It wasn’t handbags, and anyone that feels that way has never fought a day in their life. That was two guys that at that moment in time despised one another. You’re going to fight in an octagon, the emotions get the better of you, you’re in front of the stage, there’s thousands of people all cheering, and when you say some insulting words and you get a big round of applause, then that encourages you to play into that character even more.”

He added that Strickland is “a wild guy” who speaks off the cuff, comparing fight-night trash talk to saying things in a heated argument you later regret.

“Sean Strickland’s a wild guy; he says things off the cuff in the moment. It’s like when you’re arguing with your wife, you say things you don’t mean if you’re in a heated argument. Emotions sometimes get the better of you, and then later on, unless you’re an absolute stubborn fool, you’re like, ‘oh yeah, sorry about that, I don’t know why I said that, I was pissed off, I was angry over that’. You know, it’s the same thing. They went toe to toe for 5 rounds. It was a very close matchup, and realistically, it could have gone either way, but Sean got it.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates, (R), punches Sean Strickland of the United States in a middleweight title bout during UFC 328 at the Prudential Center on May 09, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Bisping said the five-round fight itself explained the mood shift. His view was that the pair went “toe to toe for 5 rounds,” left everything in the Octagon and ended up with mutual respect because neither man could finish the other. The aftermath fit that reading. Strickland beat Chimaev by split decision at UFC 328 in Newark, ending Chimaev’s unbeaten run and reclaiming the middleweight title. Notably, Chimaev later placed the belt around Strickland’s waist, which lined up with the calmer tone after the final horn.

Bisping said the key point was simple: both fighters were unable to finish each other, so respect followed naturally. He described that as standard fighter psychology, saying anyone bothered by the warm post-fight scene does not understand what competing at that level feels like.

“But they weren’t able to finish one another. They both left it all inside the octagon. How can you not have respect for one another at the end of that? You’re like, ‘you know what, you are a tough son of a bitch, I tried my best to get you out of there and I couldn’t do it’. Yeah, all right, leading up to it we said this and we said that, but they know how to show respect. Anyone that has an issue with that doesn’t understand a fighter’s mindset and has never stepped into a boxing ring or stepped onto any kind of competitive arena in their life, because that’s just how it goes.”

Image via: Getty

Bisping also used the aftermath to sketch what comes next for both men. In his follow-up, he said Strickland should have strong options at middleweight, while Chimaev may move up to light heavyweight after the loss. He pointed to the shoulder injury Strickland revealed after the fight as another reason the result was even more notable, since he still went five rounds and won.

For now, Bisping’s central point was straightforward: the smiles after UFC 328 did not cancel the bad blood before it. They just showed how fast fight-night emotion can flip once two elite middleweights are done trying to take each other out.