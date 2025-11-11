UFC 322 Odds: Valentina Shevchenko Holds Slight Edge Over Weili Zhang in Historic Women’s Superfight

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former Rivals Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jędrzejczyk Unite Ahead of UFC Title Fight

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against former strawweight champion Zhang Weili in a clash between two of the best female fighters on the planet.​ The co-main event at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden brings one of the most anticipated women’s fights in recent UFC history.

UFC 322 Co-Main Event: Shevchenko vs Zhang Betting Odds

When the fight was first announced, the betting lines opened with Zhang as the favorite at -140 and Shevchenko as the underdog at +120. This represented a significant shift from typical championship fight odds. However, the line has moved considerably since then, reflecting heavy action on the champion.​

Current odds across major sportsbooks show Shevchenko as a slight favorite, with lines ranging from -118 to -140, while Zhang sits between +100 and +120. DraftKings currently lists Shevchenko at -130 and Zhang at +110. The shift represents roughly 25% line movement in Shevchenko’s favor since opening.

Prop bets reflect the expectation of a full five-round fight. The over 4.5 rounds is favored at -225 to -275 across sportsbooks, while the fight going the distance sits around -195 to -235. Shevchenko by decision is listed at +150 to +165, while Zhang by decision comes in at +200 to +230.

For finish methods, Shevchenko by knockout or technical knockout is priced at +700, while Shevchenko by submission sits at +700 to +950. Zhang by knockout ranges from +550 to +700, and Zhang by submission is listed at +900 to +1100.

The physical matchup favors UFC champ Shevchenko slightly. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall with a 66-inch reach, while Zhang measures 5 feet 4 inches with a 63-inch reach. Shevchenko fights from a southpaw stance and has spent years comfortably competing at flyweight, while Zhang typically fought as a switch-stance fighter after cutting down to 115 pounds throughout her career.

In striking metrics, Zhang lands 5.15 significant strikes per minute with 53% accuracy, compared to Shevchenko’s 3.14 strikes per minute at 52% accuracy. However, Shevchenko absorbs just 2.06 significant strikes per minute with 63% striking defense, while Zhang absorbs 2.77 per minute with 54% defense. The grappling numbers show Shevchenko averaging 2.62 takedowns per 15 minutes with 60% accuracy, while Zhang averages 2.24 takedowns with 45% accuracy.

At Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, this historic matchup will determine whether Shevchenko cements her legacy as the flyweight division’s greatest champion or whether Zhang joins the elite group of two-division UFC champions.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

