Merab Dvalishvili Accomplishes Life Goal with UFC Gold: “I am forever grateful”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Merab Dvalishvili UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili accomplished the goal of his life at UFC 306 when he captured a UFC world title. The relentless Georgia-born wrestler was able to control Sean O’Malley to earn the UFC bantamweight world championship.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili’s path to the title was marked by an impressive 10-fight winning streak leading up to UFC 306. During this run, he defeated several former champions including Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level of this competitive division.

UFC 306


Known for his relentless pressure and strong wrestling skills, Dvalishvili implemented his game plan perfectly against O’Malley ay UFC 306. He consistently took the fight to the ground and controlled the action, neutralizing O’Malley’s striking advantage. His performance was dominant enough that he made O’Malley look flat in the octagon, according to Dana White, UFC president.

READ MORE:  Merab Dvalishvili wins title, hands Sean O'Malley dominant decision loss in grudge fight - Noche UFC Highlights

The victory at UFC 306 was particularly meaningful for Dvalishvili as he became only the second Georgian fighter to win a UFC title, following in the footsteps of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. This accomplishment holds great significance for his home country, with reports of massive crowds in Georgia celebrating his win.

Merab Dvalishvili does not want Umar Nurmagomedov, names his next opponent

Merab Dvalishvili’s Dream

It has been his life’s goal and dream to earn a UFC world title. Merab Dvalishvili accomplished this at UFC 306. He shared his happiness on X, formerly Twitter. He said:

“I have dreamed of this moment all of my life. It finally hit me in the cage when the belt was strapped around me – DREAMS become REALITY. Work hard and everything is possible! I am forever grateful to all of my fans, family, and friends for their love and support and especially for my team – I am blessed!”

He also went on to thank his training team such as former UFC champions Matt Serra and Aljamain Sterling, plus head coach Ray Longo.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul - Banned but Not Stopped: Snuck into UFC 306 at The Sphere
READ MORE:  Alexa Grasso Struggled to Punch Valentina Shevchenko Due to Injury: "I’m happy my body heals really well.”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts