Merab Dvalishvili Accomplishes Life Goal with UFC Gold: “I am forever grateful”

Merab Dvalishvili accomplished the goal of his life at UFC 306 when he captured a UFC world title. The relentless Georgia-born wrestler was able to control Sean O’Malley to earn the UFC bantamweight world championship.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili’s path to the title was marked by an impressive 10-fight winning streak leading up to UFC 306. During this run, he defeated several former champions including Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level of this competitive division.

UFC 306



Known for his relentless pressure and strong wrestling skills, Dvalishvili implemented his game plan perfectly against O’Malley ay UFC 306. He consistently took the fight to the ground and controlled the action, neutralizing O’Malley’s striking advantage. His performance was dominant enough that he made O’Malley look flat in the octagon, according to Dana White, UFC president.

The victory at UFC 306 was particularly meaningful for Dvalishvili as he became only the second Georgian fighter to win a UFC title, following in the footsteps of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. This accomplishment holds great significance for his home country, with reports of massive crowds in Georgia celebrating his win.

Merab Dvalishvili’s Dream

It has been his life’s goal and dream to earn a UFC world title. Merab Dvalishvili accomplished this at UFC 306. He shared his happiness on X, formerly Twitter. He said:

“I have dreamed of this moment all of my life. It finally hit me in the cage when the belt was strapped around me – DREAMS become REALITY. Work hard and everything is possible! I am forever grateful to all of my fans, family, and friends for their love and support and especially for my team – I am blessed!”

He also went on to thank his training team such as former UFC champions Matt Serra and Aljamain Sterling, plus head coach Ray Longo.