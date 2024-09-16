Team Khabib issues warning after Merab Dvalishvili’s silence on Umar Nurmagomedov

Off the back of his apparent refusal to feature against surging Russian challenger, Umar Nurmagomedov off the back of his title win, Merab Dvalishvili has been issued a stern warning from the former’s training partners and family.

Dvalishvili, who headlined Noche UFC over the course of last weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere, landing a one-sided unanimous judging win over defending champion, Sean O’Malley in the pair’s title grudge match.

Wrestling and grappling his way to a shutout win over the Montana striker, Dvalishvili landed the undisputed bantamweight crown at the first time of asking in the UFC, and immediately welcomed the chance to first and foremost welcome a title charge from former undisputed flyweight best, Deiveson Figueiredo.

“Whoever they [the UFC] want, I will fight next, but I want to talk to Dana (White),” Merab Dvalishvili told assembled media following Noche UFC. “I want to become his friend — I want to fight the top of the top, you know. I think (Deiveson) Figueiredo would be my fifth champion, he is more dangerous, knockout power, good Jiu-Jitsu, makes people [go to] sleep.”

“That’s why this fight excites me, gives me motivation, makes me work hard,” Merab Dvalishvili explained. “Umar (Nurmagomedov) is okay, but I’m telling you guys, from the top-15, he’s only won one fight.”

Merab Dvalishvili warned of threat to title by Umar Nurmagomedov

However, after Dvalishvili’s comments, current Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov claimed that despite the Georgian’s reservations to fight Umar next, he may have no choice but to be shoehorned into a pairing for gold.

“You can run, but you can’t hide,” Usman Nurmagomedov posted on his official X account. “Soon Umar (Nurmagomedov) will become undisputed, undefeated bantamweight champion, and will hold the belt for as long as he wants.”