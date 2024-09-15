Deiveson Figueiredo calls for UFC 310 title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: ‘Let’s make this happen’

Taking in last night’s headliner between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC, former undisputed flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo now has sights firmly set on an end-of-year bantamweight title charge at UFC 310 in December.

Figueiredo, the current number five ranked bantamweight contender, most recently turned in his third straight win at 135lbs last December earlier this summer, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over title challenger, Marlon Vera — becoming the first fighter to score a knockdown on the Ecuadorian in the process.

Deiveson Figueiredo calls for title fight with Merab Dvalishvili following Noche UFC win

And tuning into last night’s bantamweight title fight between O’Malley and Dvalishvili at the Las Vegas Sphere, Brazilian fan-favorite, Deiveson Figueiredo has already staked his claim for a title fight with the newly-minted latter, suggesting the duo should feature in December for gold at the final flagship event of the annum at UFC 310.

And prior to Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments on social media tonight, the Brazilian was already sounded out by the new titleholder, Dvalishvili — who called for a fight with him instead of surging Russian challenger, Umar Nurmagomedov.

“Whoever they [the UFC] want, I will fight next, but I want to talk to Dana (White),” Merab Dvalishvili told assembled media following Noche UFC. “I want to become his friend — I want to fight the top of the top, you know. I think (Deiveson) Figueiredo would be my fifth champion, he is more dangerous, knockout power, good Jiu-Jitsu, makes people [go to] sleep.”

“That’s why this fight excites me, gives me motivation, makes me work hard,” Merab Dvalishvili explained. “Umar (Nurmagomedov) is okay, but I’m telling you guys, from the top-15, he’s only won one fight.”

Before his decision win over Vera, Figueiredo had turned in a rear-naked choke submission win over former undisputed bantamweight gold holder, Cody Garbrandt, and a decision victory against Rob Font.