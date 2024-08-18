UFC 305 bonuses: Dan Hooker scoops extra $50,000 for big win over Mateusz Gamrot

Returning ‘Downunder’ overnight for a pay-per-view setting, the UFC hosted a massive middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya – however, neither managed to scoop any post-fight bonus payment despite their stunning showdown in Perth.

Headlining the flagship return to Australia, incumbent middleweight best, du Plessis landed a spectacular fourth round win over former titleholder, Adesanya, successfully defending his divisional throne for the first time since his January coronation in Canada.

However, earlier on the card, co-headliner, Kai Kara-France managed to lay waste to hometown favorite, Steve Erceg with a punishing opening round knockout – with the former interim flyweight title challenger landing himself a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

Dan Hooker earns another post-fight bonus at UFC 305

Opening the five fight main card was a welterweight pairing between Chinese fan-favorite, Li Jingliang, who suffered his first-ever knockout loss in mixed martial arts competition – with Brazilian upstart, Carlos Prates also landing a Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC 305 Bonuses 💰



Performance Bonuses:

• Carlos Prates

• Kai Kara-France



Fight of the Night Bonus

• Dan Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot pic.twitter.com/dlSyJ6taMB — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) August 18, 2024

Felling the returning JIngliang following a two-year sidelining, Prates had dropped the former on almost seven separate occasions over the course of their three round bout – forcing the judges out of the equation with a stunning walk-off, faceplantting knockout win.

Later on the main card, perennial lightweight contender, Dan Hooker would turn in his third win on the trot – and one of the biggest of his recent career, edging out Mateusz Gamrot with a close split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) win over the surging Pole in a main card clash.

Dan Hooker’s post-bout Fight of the Night bonus alongside ex-KSW duel-weight champion, Gamrot would come his sixth post-event bonus in the promotion – following prior paycheck victories against Paul Felder, Dustin Poirier, Hatsu Hioki, Ross Pearson, and James Vick.