Kai Kara-France lands vicious KO shot on Steve Erceg in opening round – UFC 305 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Kai Kara-France scored a highlight-reel knockout in his return to the Octagon at UFC 305 against one-time title challenger Steve Erceg.

Things were relatively quiet in the opening round with Erceg in pursuit and Kara-France circling away. It went like that for the first three-and-a-half minutes. Then suddenly, Kara-France offered up a one-two combination before stepping in and delivering a booming overhand left that put Erceg flat on his back.

Kara-France swarmed his opponent, looking to finish things on the mat, but Erceg scrambled back to his feet and retreated to the cage wall. There, Kara-France landed a big right hand that once again dropped Erceg. A few ground-and-pound shots later, the referee was left with no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage with less than a minute left in the round.

Official Result: Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg via TKO (strikes) at 4:04 of Round 1.

Check Out highlights from Steve Erceg vs. Kai Kara-France at UFC 305:

