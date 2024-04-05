UFC 300 set to feature its commentary A-Team for historic fight card in Las Vegas

As the Ultimate Fighting Championship closes in on its massive UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, broadcasting details regarding the historic event are beginning to emerge.

UFC 300 is scheduled to feature 13 epic fights with 12 current or former world champions set to take center stage — none bigger than Alex Pereira who puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill in the 205-pound headliner.

Being touted as the biggest card in the promotion’s 30+ year history, it should come as no surprise that the UFC is busting out its A-team for the impending broadcast. UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik will be at the helm according to a report from MMA Fighting. Joining him will be longtime color commentator Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

As expected, the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle fighter walkouts and official announcements. Joining the broadcast will be the UFC’s chief roving reporter, Megan Olivi, handling backstage duties. Former fighter Din Thomas will also be on hand to offer up his unique take on the action from time to time.

At the analyst desk will be three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen and top-10 ranked 205’er Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith. They will be joined by Boxing icon Teddy Atlas to offer their take on the night’s action.

In addition to UFC 300’s light heavyweight title scrap, fans inside T-Mobile Arena and those watching around the world will also see reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line in an all-Chinese clash with Yan Xiaonan in the evening’s co-main event.

And in a fight appropriately dubbed as “the people’s main event,” BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje puts his bragging rights belt on the line against former 145-pound king Max Holloway.

The card for UFC 300 is as follows:

UFC 300 Main card (ESPN+ PPV)

Alex Pereira(c) vs. Jamahal Hill – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Zhang Weili(c) vs. Yan Xiaonan – UFC Strawweight Championship

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – BMF Title Fight

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

UFC 300 Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)