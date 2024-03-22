Jamahal Hill promises stoppage win over Alex Pereira in UFC 300 title fight: ‘The judges can just go home’

Headlining next month’s monumental UFC 300 card, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has vowed to land a stoppage win over incumbent division titleholder, Alex Pereira – claiming the judges sat cageside can just go home before the headliner starts.

Hill, a former light heavyweight champion and the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to land Octagon spoils, has been sidelined since he landed gold back in January of last year, turning in a unanimous decision win over Pereira’s training partner and close friend, Glover Teixeira.

Vacating the light heavyweight crown after he suffered a ruptured achilles back in the summer, Hill watched Octagon-side as the above-mentioned, Pereira turned in a second round TKO win over another former champion, Jiri Prochazka to land the vacant championship back in November at Madison Square Garden.

Jamahal Hill vows to stop Alex Pereira in UFC 300 clash

And casting doubt on Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira’s ability to turn in a dominant victory against opposition, Hill promises the judges won’t be involved in the outcome of his fight with the former duel-weight champion next month at UFC 300.

“April 13th main event the judge can just head home because trust they won’t be need!!! #can’twait,” Jamahal Hill posted on his official X account.

Himself eyeing a hasty victory in his return next month, GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame star, Pereira has plans to headline UFC 301 just 21 days later in his native Brazil in a stunning return to Rio de Janeiro, with reports claiming the fan favorite inked a deal with the organizaiton which would see him make a quickfire return if he dispatches Hill early.

And in terms of opponents at the Jeunesse Arena card, speculation is rife that surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev – who is fresh from a knockout win over Johnny Walker earlier this year, would be prepared to take on Pereira once he concludes the religious period of Ramadan.

