Jamahal Hill promises stoppage win over Alex Pereira in UFC 300 title fight: ‘The judges can just go home’

ByRoss Markey
Jamahal Hill vows to finish Alex Pereira in UFC 300 title fight the judges can just go home

Headlining next month’s monumental UFC 300 card, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has vowed to land a stoppage win over incumbent division titleholder, Alex Pereira – claiming the judges sat cageside can just go home before the headliner starts. 

Hill, a former light heavyweight champion and the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to land Octagon spoils, has been sidelined since he landed gold back in January of last year, turning in a unanimous decision win over Pereira’s training partner and close friend, Glover Teixeira. 

Jamahal Hill questions Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300 show me him outclassing somebody
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Vacating the light heavyweight crown after he suffered a ruptured achilles back in the summer, Hill watched Octagon-side as the above-mentioned, Pereira turned in a second round TKO win over another former champion, Jiri Prochazka to land the vacant championship back in November at Madison Square Garden. 

READ MORE:  Ronda Rousey reveals slew of 'Secret' concussions led to UFC exit: 'That's basically why I had to retire'
Alex Pereira claims he's back in cryptic post on social media amid links to fight at UFC 300
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Jamahal Hill vows to stop Alex Pereira in UFC 300 clash

And casting doubt on Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira’s ability to turn in a dominant victory against opposition, Hill promises the judges won’t be involved in the outcome of his fight with the former duel-weight champion next month at UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill scoffs at Alex Pereira's ability after UFC 295 is he ready to fight me I don't think so

“April 13th main event the judge can just head home because trust they won’t be need!!! #can’twait,” Jamahal Hill posted on his official X account

Himself eyeing a hasty victory in his return next month, GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame star, Pereira has plans to headline UFC 301 just 21 days later in his native Brazil in a stunning return to Rio de Janeiro, with reports claiming the fan favorite inked a deal with the organizaiton which would see him make a quickfire return if he dispatches Hill early. 

READ MORE:  Exclusive - Raquel Pennington claims Kayla Harrison set to find herself 'Exposed' in UFC 300 debut fight
Alex Pereira opens as betting favorite to beat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And in terms of opponents at the Jeunesse Arena card, speculation is rife that surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev – who is fresh from a knockout win over Johnny Walker earlier this year, would be prepared to take on Pereira once he concludes the religious period of Ramadan.

Who wins at UFC 300 next: Alex Pereira or Jamahal Hill?

READ MORE:  UFC parent company TKO Group will pay $335 million to settle antitrust lawsuit over fighter pay

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts