Report – Colby Covington claims Sean Strickland is being investigated for pistol-Whipping civilian in Las Vegas

Colby Covington is alleging that Sean Strickland is under investigation in Las Vegas.

Covington and Strickland have taken shots at one another in the past as the two have trash-talked one another. But, Covington took things to another level as he revealed the former UFC middleweight champion is under investigation for allegedly pistol-whipping someone in Las Vegas. Covington also claims that Strickland has CTE and will be going to court soon over the alleged incident.

“He was a washout in my division. He couldn’t handle it in my division, he got beat up, knocked out because he couldn’t cut it. I think he’s a bum, he’s been hit in the head too many times, he’s got CTE. Anything that guy says you can’t follow along, that guys going literally probably going to kill someone someday. He’s under investigation right now in Vegas. Some drunk guy was wandering the streets near his home, he goes outside the home, pistol-whips the dude in the middle of the street. He’s under crazy investigation in Vegas right now. He’s gonna be going to court,” Colby Covington said.

Currently, Strickland has yet to comment on this matter, and whether or not he will is uncertain. But, it’s also uncertain if this alleged incident actually happened, but Covington says he knows it did happen.

Colby Covington looking to return in June

As for Colby Covington’s fighting career, he is campaigning to return in June at International Fight Week.

Covington is coming off a lackluster decision loss to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title back in December. It was his third crack at the undisputed welterweight title, and he has since been calling out Ian Machado Garry for International Fight Week but whether or not it will come to fruition is uncertain.

Covington is currently 17-4 as a pro and 12-4 in the UFC. ‘Chaos’ holds notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Rafael dos Anjos among others.