Bo Nickal stokes fan outcry over main card fight at UFC 300: ‘I like that it makes people mad’

Set to make his return to the Octagon next month against Cody Brundage, unbeaten uber-prospect, Bo Nickal claims he’s happy to see fans’ unrest at his placement on the main card of a massive UFC 300 event – ahead of names including former champions, Charles Oliveira, Jiri Prochazka, Holly Holm, and Cody Garbrandt.

Nickal, a two-fight Octagon veteran having competed twice on Dana White’s Contender Series, most recently improved to 5-0 as a professional during International Fight Week back in July at UFC 290, turning in a blistering first round knockout win over Val Woodburn.

And taking on Brundage next month at UFC 300, Nickal has received mass criticizm for his placement on the monumental card – usurping a host of future Hall of Famers and ex-championship winners to land on the high-profile main card, which features three title bouts.

Reacting to fan outcry and speculation from pundits in the sport, Nickal claimed he was happy to see such reaction to his placement on UFC 300 – claiming more people want to see him compete on the flagship event.

Bo Nickal reacts to fan outrage over UFC 300 placement

“I like that it makes people mad,” Bo Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “I should go to their job and when they get a raise I should be like, ‘Boo, you don’t deserve it you bum.’”



“At the end of the day, the decision was made because I probably sell more,” More people wanna see me. They want to sell more pay-per-views so they put me on the pay-per-view. It doesn’t really affect me, I get paid the same.”

In his first outing under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, Nickal, a decorated amateur wrestler would land a first round triangle choke submission win over the recently retired, Jamie Pickett – with his bow coming on the undercard of UFC 285, which featured the massive comeback of heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Who wins at UFC 300 next month: Bo Nickal or Cody Brundage?