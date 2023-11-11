UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – Live Streams, Start Time, Full Card

Returning to ‘The Big Apple’ for their annual pay-per-view card in New York City, the Octagon lands on the East Coast for UFC 295 – with Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, headlining before a co-main event clash featuring Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall as part of a championship doubleheader at Madison Square Garden.

Meeting for vacant light heavyweight gold in New York, former division champion, Prochazka takes on former middleweight champion, Pereira in a blockbuster title fight.

Sidelined through injury since December of last year, Prochazka has yet to return to the Octagon since winning light heavyweight spoils against Glover Teixeira back in June of last year, suffering a catastrophic shoulder injury ahead of an end-of-year rematch with the Brazilian.

As for Pereira, the former undisputed middleweight titleholder earned a vacant light heavyweight title fight against Prochazka tonight off the back of a close, split decision win over former champion, Jan Blachowicz back in July at UFC 291 in a co-headlining tilt.

Competing for an interim heavyweight title tonight at Madison Square Garden, Pavlovich rides a six-fight winning run into his first championship fight – most recently stopping perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes with a first round TKO back in April

As for Aspinall, the Atherton native rebounded from a debilitating knee injury back in July at UFC London, landing a first round knockout win over Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura.

Furthermore, on the main card, former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade returns to the Octagon as she takes on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Mackenzie Dern in a high-stakes divisional clash.

And at lightweight, divisional strikers and fan-favorites, Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis take on each other in a hotly-tipped bout which has been earmarked as a potential Fight of the Night winner.

Infamously, tonight’s UFC 295 card is without undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, who has been sidelined through a pectoral tendon tear ahead of a fight with former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic, forcing his withdrawal from the bout and the insertion of an interim championship.

Below, you can catch the entire UFC 295 fight card.

UFC 295 main card:

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Preliminary Card:

Strawweight: Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

Flyweight: Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Lightweight: Viacheslav Borschchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen

Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Flyweight: Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Steaming Infomation:

Tonight’s action at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden starts at 7pm ET, before late preliminary action kicks off at 9pm ET, and then a main card display at 11 pm ET.

For fans looking to stream tonight’s event and take in a championship doubleheader, they can do os on UFC Fight Pass, before then switching over to ESPN+ – and for fans in the UK, surely hoping to catch Tom Aspinall at UFC 295, they can watch via UFC Fight Pass, and then PPV on TNT Sports.