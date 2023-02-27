UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane – Betting Preview

One of the greatest to ever do it returns to the octagon this weekend, as Jon Jones faces off against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285.

Join us below as we break down our top 3 bets from UFC 285!

Ciryl Gane ML

No doubt a controversial pick, but Ciryl Gane is a natural heavyweight who has competed 6 times since Jones last fought. Gane is a slick striker, with KO power in his hands. Jones’ last two performances, against Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos, were decidedly flat and somewhat uninspiring. If he looks anything like he did in those fights, Gane should have a field day.

Of course, Jones may well come out looking on fire. The absence from the cage and the change in weight class makes it very hard to call. But we’re going to back Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman’s ML can be found on Betway at +133.

FIVE DAYS!!



Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt at #UFC285!! pic.twitter.com/1ZrVdOoE1F — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 27, 2023

Jalin Turner ML

In our second bet for this card, we’re taking another underdog. Jalin Turner is set for his biggest test in the 155lb division to date, as he takes on Polish standout, Mateusz Gamrot.

Turner was initially scheduled to face Dan Hooker, but after ‘The Hangman’ broke his hand in training, the UFC were forced to go looking for another top-ranked lightweight. Up stepped Mateusz ‘Gamer’ Gamrot, looking to get back to winning ways after coming up short against Beneil Dariush in 2022.

Gamrot is the favorite, and it’s clear why. His wrestling and grappling is of a very high level. However, Turner is a huge 155er, and a natural finisher. Gamrot is also taking this fight on short notice. We are backing Turner to land some heavy shots, put Gamrot is tricky situations, and push for the finish later in the fight.

Jalin Turner’s ML is lined at +150 by Betway.

Shevchenko, Rakhmonov, Nickal, Garry Parlay.

A juiced up 4 leg parlay, what could go wrong?

Valentina Shevchenko takes on Alexa Grasso in the co-main event. Grasso is a talented fighter, but was dominated on the ground by Carla Esparza. Shevchenko is considerably bigger than Esparza, and has shown she can land devastating ground and pound, especially if she can get to that crucifix position.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is the next big thing at 170lbs. Geoff Neal will be a tough test, but we have Shavkat winning where ever the fight goes.

Bo Nickal is an elite wrestler with slick submissions, touted to be a future world champ. This is a fight that he really should be winning if these expectations are to be lived up to.

Ian Garry is another top prospect, and probably should have been given a step up in competition. Instead, he faces off against Kenan Song, in what will likely be a fun fight, but quite possibly a Garry shutout.

These 4 fighters’ ML’s parlayed together is currently sitting at around -141 on Betway.

Valentina Shevchenko finishes Jéssica Andrade after landing some vicious ground and pound! 💪#AndStill @BulletValentina 🏆#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/bT17fQdNz5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

Who are you taking at UFC 285!?