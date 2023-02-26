Daniel Cormier to commentate Jon Jones’ return fight at UFC 285

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will be in the booth for Jon Jones’ return to the octagon. The news was first reported by MMA Junkie.

After a three-year hiatus, Jones will make his UFC return and long-awaited heavyweight debut on March 4. Cormier will be on call for the event.

Cormier vs. Jones is one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history.

The two former UFC champions have a long history dating back to 2013. Physical altercations and verbal battles were familiar throughout their rivalry.

Cormier and Jones fought twice. The first bout happened at UFC 182, where Jones retained the light heavyweight title and secured a unanimous decision win over Cormier. Two years later, Jones would knockout Cormier after landing a head kick in the third round. The result was overturned to a no-contest after Jones failed a drug test.

Jon Jones is Open to Squashing His Beef With Daniel Cormier

Jones has been open to making amends with Cormier. Earlier this month, “Bones” took to Twitter and said he was okay with Cormier calling his return bout. He also complimented Cormier for his commentating skills. “DC” responded by saying it was nice for Jones to give his blessing and noticed that he is “maturing”.

It will be interesting to see Cormier’s commentating approach when Jones fights former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane next month at the T-Mobile Arena.