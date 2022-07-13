The UFC are reportedly set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since November of last year – in the same month this annum, with their flagship, pay-per-view event, UFC 281 set to land in ‘The Big Apple’ on November 12.

The promotion, which most recently hosted a UFC 268 event at The Mecca back in November of last year, featured a championship doubleheader, with then-strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas defeating Zhang Weili in a title rematch.

In the night’s headliner, defending welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman defeated two-time opponent, Colby Covington in a unanimous decision effort to round out a 14 fight card.

UFC 281 lands at MSG on November 12. in ‘The Big Apple’

As per an initial report from Combate reporter, Raphael Marinho, the UFC is set to land their UFC 281 card on November 12. – with Madison Square Garden in New York City slated to host the pay-per-view showcase.

UFC planeja ter últimos eventos numerados do ano para Nova York e Las Vegas | combate | ge https://t.co/JD0JL1dJXz — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) July 13, 2022

At the time of publication, an official headliner for the event has yet to be determined, however, a slew of potential main event bouts have been linked to the card.

Firstly, an interim heavyweight title fight between former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic, and former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones, has been linked to the card.

Also, a middleweight title fight featuring defending champion, Israel Adesanya, and the promotional-perfect, #6 ranked contender, Alex Pereira also suggested to feature at the MSG event.

The promotion’s first-ever event at Madison Square Garden came back in November 2012, with then-featherweight champion, Conor McGregor defeating lightweight kingpin, Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 with a second round knockout to become the promotion’s first two-weight champion head simultaneously.

November 12. UFC 281 event will mark the organization’s fifteenth trip to New York for a UFC event, with the promotion hosting prior cards in cities including Buffalo, Albany, Utica, Brooklyn, Uniondale, and Rochester.