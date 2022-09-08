UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz – Main Event Betting Preview

UFC 279 represents a major crossroads fight for two of the biggest stars in the promotions 170lb division, as a surging undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev, locks horns with the grizzled veteran from Stockton, Nate Diaz.

The Diaz name has been synonymous with MMA ever since Nick Diaz knocked out Robbie Lawler, all the way back in 2004. Since then, Nate Diaz has taken up the responsibility of representing the Diaz name inside the octagon, creating an immense following along the way.

However, now at the age of 37, Nate Diaz is looking at a potential end to his UFC career, as he fights out the final bout on his contract this weekend.

The man who will stand opposite him in the cage that night is Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev. Currently holding a record of 11-0, Chimaev has ripped through anyone standing in his way to get to this point. Gilbert Burns, Li Jingliang, and Gerald Meerschart all crumbled when faced with this seemingly unstoppable force of nature.

A dominant win over Nate Diaz at UFC 279 will likely see Chimaev catapulted into the title picture, but a loss could irreversibly damage his reputation for years to come.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz betting preview

Given where both men currently are in their respective careers, most online sportsbooks in the US see Chimeav as a heavy favorite, with FanDuel listing him at -1200. As has often been the case over the course of his extensive career with the UFC, Nate Diaz is a major underdog, currently sitting at around +700.

Despite Diaz’s notorious durability, Chimeav is seen as likely to knock out Diaz early with -135 odds to win by KO or TKO and -1200 odds for the fight to not go the distance. Value may well lie in the overs, with the fight to go over 1.5 rounds priced as low as -150 in certain books.

If fans believe there is a chance for a vintage late-round Nate Diaz upset, then Diaz to win inside the distance can be found at as heavy plus money as +800.

However, it seems most likely that Khamzat Chimaev will be victorious. Picking ‘Borz’ to win inside the distance can be found at -450, which could well act as a solid parlay piece, if paired with another bet on either Li Jingliang or Norma Dumont.

Who are you betting on in the main event of UFC 279?