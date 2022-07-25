The second PPV of July 2022 is nearly upon us, as a stacked UFC 277 card headlined by a women’s bantamweight title rematch is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

An interim flyweight title fight takes the co-main spot, whilst an iconic heavyweight knockout artist faces off against a surging Russian prospect features on the main card.

However, the preliminary fights are not to be scoffed at either. Join us at LowKickMMA as we break down the UFC 277 prelims and early prelims, and hopefully make ourselves some money in the process.

If you are looking to make some money outside of sports betting, here you can follow and find the best casino sites with no wagering requirements bonuses.

Drakkar Klose ML

UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose was initially set to face off against fellow veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira in a preliminary bout at UFC 277. However, ‘CDF’ was forced to drop out due to injury, resulting in Rafa Garcia stepping in on short notice.

Klose has all the balls in his court for this fight. He has had a full training camp, whilst Garcia has only had mere weeks to prepare. Klose also has the edge in terms of octagon opposition. The 34-year-old has high-profile wins over the likes of Bobby Green, Lando Vannata and Marc Diakiese, whereas Garcia is only 2-2 inside the UFC.

Klose’s skillset set is simply too well-rounded for the comparatively inexperienced Garcia. Klose’s ML is currently priced at approx -220. However, if you wish to get slightly better odds, we would advise pairing him with Michael Morales, who is also facing an opponent stepping in on short notice.

Drakkar Klose with an insane barrage of strikes ends the fight early in the second round! 💥#UFCVegas51 pic.twitter.com/nevPBMqa6x — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 16, 2022

Matthew Semelsberger ML

In the featured prelim bout of UFC 277, experienced welterweights Matthew Semelsberger and Alex Morono will throw down. Both men are very skilled, but Semelsberger will have a distinct edge in the physicality side of things.

Morono has shown time and time again that his dogged perseverance and deep understanding of the mixed martial arts can be more than enough to defeat some solid opposition, including the likes of Donald Cerrone, Mickey Gall, and David Zawada.

However, he has also crumbled when coming against superior athletes, such as Khaos Williams and Anthony Pettis. Semelsberger’s skillset may not be as deep as Morono’s, but he is a legitimate physical force when he steps inside the octagon. Morono may have extended pockets of success, but we expect the power of Semelsberger to shine through and see him rack up big point-winning moments.

There may be some value on a Semelsberger KO bet, but we will take his ML which is currently priced at around -160 at the time of writing.

Orion Cosce ML

In the early prelims of UFC 277, Orion Cosce takes on City Kickboxing prospect Blood Diamond. Cosce holds a 7-1 record, and was signed to the UFC in 2020 after finishing Matt Dixon on the contender series with a flurry of brutal ground and pound strikes from the crucifix position.

Blood Diamond made his UFC debut earlier this year at UFC 271, with much hype behind his name due to his affiliation with the likes of Israel Adesanya and the City Kickboxing team. However, it quickly became apparent that whilst Blood Diamond is a legit striker, his ground game leaves much to be desired. Jeremiah Wells made quick work of him, taking the fight to the mat and submitting him in the first round.

We believe Cosce can replicate this performance at UFC 277, and pick up a win similar to his victory on the contender series. Cosce’s ML is priced at -170 on most sportsbooks right now.

If you are looking to make some extra profit, by clicking right here you will get 50 free spins no deposit bonuses.

𝔅𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔡 𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔡 𝔦𝔰 𝔟𝔞𝔠𝔨! 🔴💎



🇳🇿 City Kickboxing's Blood Diamond meets Orion Cosce at #UFC277! pic.twitter.com/A4naD71nAv — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 19, 2022