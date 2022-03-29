UFC 275 will feature a doubleheader with light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko will defend their respective titles in Singapore on June 11.

The UFC is set to host its first PPV outside the United States or the United Arab Emirates since Whittaker Vs. Adesanya I on the UFC 243 of October 2019, in what is set to be a title doubleheader.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium will be home to 42-year-old Teixeira’s first title defence as he takes on the ever-dangerous Jiri Prochazka. In what will be just his third fight in the UFC, Prochazka has already produced two sensational knockouts, Knocking out former title contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Standing opposite though will stand the tough titleholder, Texieria who surprised some in the MMA world when snatched the title from Jan Blachowiz. Even in the latter stages of his career, the Brazilian’s incredible ground game and great boxing have seen him on a six-fight win streak. Most recently stopping Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Blachowicz in a row on the way to the title.

Before the main event though, we will see the women’s flyweight title go up for grabs as long-time titleholder Shevchenko will try to fend off Brazilian, Taila Santos. The challenger, Santos has complied a nice four-fight win streak in the UFC after losing her promotional debut. Defeating Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, Roxanne Modafferi, and Joanne Wood, Santos is a legitimate threat but will likely come in a huge underdog.

The Kyrgyzstan-born Shevchenko has not put a foot wrong since becoming champion in 2018 when she defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk. This is set to be the 34-year-olds seventh title defence, cementing her as one of the best female fighters ever. Her only losses in the UFC come at the hands of Amanda Nunes when she stepped up to bantamweight, besides from that she has handled everyone the UFC has thrown her way.

What Other Fights Will Feature on UFC 275?

A pair of great middleweight matchups were also announced between former champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Marvin Vettori; along with a 185lb matchup of Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun.

A flyweight bout between Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang will also feature at UFC 275.

