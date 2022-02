LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker results throughout the night (Sat. February 12. 2022) live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Headlining the promotion’s pay-per-view return; a middleweight championship rematch between reigning division champion, Israel Adesanya, and former titleholder, Robert Whittaker.

In the pair’s first outing, Adesanya, the then-interim middleweight champion, stopped Whittaker with a second round knockout in October 2019 in Melbourne, Australia — successfully unifying the middleweight titles.

Since then, Adesanya has successfully scored a trio of title defenses, defeating Yoel Romero and Marvin Vettori with unanimous decision wins — in between a second round knockout over Paulo Costa on ‘Fight Island’.

For former champion, Whittaker, the fan-favorite technician bounced back from his knockout defeat to Adesanya with three unanimous decision wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and common-foe, Kelvin Gastelum.

UFC 271 Results: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

UFC 271 Main Card Results: (PPV 10 pm E.T)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 271 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 pm E.T)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Bantamweight: Kyler Philips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

UFC 271 Early Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6 pm E.T)

Bantamweight: Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Middleweight: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. MIke Mathetha

Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

