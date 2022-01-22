LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane results throughout the night (Sat. January 22. 2022) live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Headlining a championship doubleheader: a heavyweight title unification bout between champion, Francis Ngannou, and interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Batie, Cameroon native, Ngannou enters the main event slot off the back of his undisputed championship victory against former two-time belt holder, Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 back in March — whom he finished with a brutal second round knockout.

For Gane, the undefeated Frenchman improved to 10-0 last time out in August — headlining UFC 265 against common-foe, Derrick Lewis, where he won the interim heavyweight title courtesy of a one-sided third round ground strikes stoppage win.

Taking co-headlining honors: a flyweight championship trilogy bout between reigning undisputed best, Brandon Moreno, and the former undisputed titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo.

The pair initially met in the main event of UFC 256 in December 2020, battling to an eventual majority draw over the course of five rounds.

In June, co-headlining, UFC 263, Moreno minted himself as the undisputed champion with a rather comfortable third round rear-naked choke win over then-defending gold holder, Figueiredo.

UFC 270 Results: Ngannou vs. Gane

UFC 270 Main Card: (ESPN+/PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

UFC 270 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

UFC 270 Early Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 7 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Flyweight: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.