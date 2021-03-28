Following an epic night of fights at UFC 260, four fighters bagged an extra $50,000 including the new heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and bantamweight prospect ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley.

Performance of the Night: Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou put on a career-best performance to dethrone Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 main event. The Cameroonian knockout artist showed a new level of patience in round one and even won some wrestling exchanges before letting his hands fly in round two. Ngannou dropped Miocic who quickly popped back up and landed a shot of his own. The former champion tried to follow up but was knocked out as he ran in. Ngannou landed a nasty ground strike before referee Herb Dean could separate the two men.

Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley bounced back well from his first career loss. ‘Suga’ looked fantastic early and seemed to have closed the show in round one when he heavily dropped his opponent, Thomas Almeida. O’Malley began to walk off, but the referee didn’t step in and the Brazilian quickly popped back to his feet. O’Malley continued to pick apart his Almeida throughout the following two rounds and seemed to be coasting to a decision win. ‘Suga’ took the fight out of the judges’ hands when he dropped Almeida again in the third round and following up with a nasty ground strike that put Almeida out cold.

Fight of the Night: Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley

In the UFC 260 co-main event, Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley went back and forth in one of the best one-round fight you’ll ever see. ‘The Chosen One’ looked back to his best after dropping to three straight losses without winning a single round. He was letting his hands fly and even hurt Luque early. As he tried to follow up the Brazilian returned and rocked Woodley. The former champion was wobbling badly while trying to evade punches. Ultimately, the fight went to the floor and Luque was able to choke out a dazed Woodley who despite suffering a fourth straight defeat goes home with an extra $50,000.

