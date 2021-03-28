Polarizing UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley is back in the winner’s enclosure, via a spectacular ground strike knockout win over gritty Brazilian Muay Thai ace, Thomas Almeida in the third round of their UFC 260 main card matchup.

Poised from round one to three, the Montana native rattled Almeida with a quite frankly massive left high-kick, with the Sao Paulo native somehow surviving the scare, as O’Malley made the mistake of attempting a walk-off finish — with referee Marc Smith urging him to keep fighting.

Eating his fair share of leg kicks in the second round, O’Malley countered Almeida well once more in the second, before landing the fight ending shot in the third and final frame.

Clipping an imcoming Almeida with a left hand, the Brazilian fell to his back on the canvas, before O’Malley sprang with a massive ground strike, knocking the Brazilian out cold to score his return to winning-ways.



Below, catch the highlights from O’Malley knockout stoppage over Almeida.

"All you got to do is kick his ankles." 😳 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/l3Nkcy74Vg — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021