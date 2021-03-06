UFC 259 Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 6th. March 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Closing the curtain on a massive championship tripleheader, Jan Blachowicz attempts the first defence of his light heavyweight crown as he welcomes incumbent middleweight best, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya — who himself is hoping to join an elite club in the UFC, as a two-weight world champion held simultaneously.

Taking co-main event status beneath Adesanya at UFC 253 last September, Blachowicz added the vacant UFC light heavyweight crown to prior KSW championship success — stopping two-time challenger, Dominick Reyes with a brutal second round knockout win. Headlining the event, Nigerian-Kiwi striking talent, Adesanya scored his second title knockback of the year with a second frame finish of Paulo Costa in a one-sided beating.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since June of last year at UFC 250, two-weight world champion, Amanda Nunes looks to lodge her second featherweight title defence as she meets with former Invicta FC champion, Megan Anderson.

Returning to the division at the summer defence, Nunes dominated another former Invicta FC titleholder, Felicia Spencer, on her way to a dominant unaninmous decision victory. For Queensland native, Anderson, she enters the tie on a two-fight rise, stopping both Zarah Fairn dos Santos and Norma Dumont Viana via submission and knockout, respectively.

Receiving major plaudits and attention all throughout fight week and in the build up to the event, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling kick off our championship triple threat with bantamweight spoils up for grabs.

Claiming the vacant title at UFC 251 on Fight Island in July last, Dudinka native, Yan bested former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo with a fifth round ground-and-pound stoppage — extending his promotional-perfect run to seven outings.

Earning his rank as number-one contender at 135-pounds, longtime top challenger, Sterling notched his fifth consecutive victory with an opening minute rear-naked choke win over Cory Sandhagen at the above mentioned UFC 250 event, becoming all the more impressive given Sandhagen’s recent wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar.

UFC 259 Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Featherweight: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/ESPN 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Kyler Philips

Catchweight (127-pounds): Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 5:15 p.m ET)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Lightweight: Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via first round (1:40) TKO (strikes)

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via second round (0:40) TKO (strikes)