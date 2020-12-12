UFC 256 Results: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Results throughout the night (Sat. 12th. December 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just twenty-one days removed from their respective escapades at UFC 255 in November, undisputed flyweight titleholder, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueriedo and challenger, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno lock horns in tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

Brazilian punisher, Figueiredo managed the first successful defence of his 125-pound title at UFC 255 against Alex Perez in a reworked main event, with the latter replacing an injured former bantamweight champion, Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt. Scoring his third submission win in four, the Para native latched onto Perez’s neck with a taut guillotine from guard, forcing the issue with less than two minutes elapsed in the first round.

Featuring on that event’s main card, Tijuana all-rounder, Moreno retained his number-one rank at flyweight and earned his premier title shot under the UFC’s banner with a buzzer-beating stoppage of Brandon Royval. Siezing on a dislocated shoulder from the latter, Moreno unloaded with a lengthy barrage, stopping the Fortis MMA student.

Tonight’s co-main event features two of the most dangerous lightweights in promotional history. Former interim titleholder, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson makes his Octagon return in the search of a return to winning ways via a massive outing with Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira. The winner of seven straight, Oliveira, who has notched the most submission wins in the history of the UFC sits at the #5 rank at 155-pounds, and looks to add Ferguson to a March stoppage of soon to be common-opposition, Kevin Lee — ultimately earning a title opportunity.

Oxnard favorite, Ferguson seen his stunning, division-tying twelve-fight unbeaten spree snapped by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May on short-notice, and hopes to return to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in a staggering seven-years. Big implications, possible title, in fact, for the winner of this one.

UFC 256 Results: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Brandon Moreno

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2 & ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Featherweight: Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Chase Hooper def. Peter Barrett via third-round (3:02) submission (heel-hook)