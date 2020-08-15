LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 252 results throughout tonight (Sat. 15 Aug, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.
In the main event, we will see the conclusion to the trilogy between two heavyweight greats Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. After Cormier claimed the title by knocking out Miocic in their initial bout, Miocic came back and defeated Cormier via TKO in the second. This conclusion looks to be Daniel Cormier’s final fight inside the cage. In the co-main event rising bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley will take on his toughest challenge yet as he faces Marlon “Chito” Vera a veteran who has won five of his last six fights all by stoppage.
UFC 252 Results
Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier
- Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
- Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Featherweight: TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez
- Women’s Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
- Featherweight: Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley