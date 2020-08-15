LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 252 results throughout tonight (Sat. 15 Aug, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event, we will see the conclusion to the trilogy between two heavyweight greats Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. After Cormier claimed the title by knocking out Miocic in their initial bout, Miocic came back and defeated Cormier via TKO in the second. This conclusion looks to be Daniel Cormier’s final fight inside the cage. In the co-main event rising bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley will take on his toughest challenge yet as he faces Marlon “Chito” Vera a veteran who has won five of his last six fights all by stoppage.

Check out our UFC 252 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC 252 Results

Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba Featherweight: TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez Women’s Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter Featherweight: Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley