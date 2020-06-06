UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes Vs. Felecia Spencer

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 250 results throughout tonight (Sat. 6th June, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event of the evening, we will see Amanda Nunes attempt to defend her Featherweight title for the first time against rising contender Felicia Spencer. After defeating Cyborg to claim the title Nunes chose to return to her previous weight class and defend her other belt before once again returning to featherweight attempting to become the only women’s UFC champion to defend two titles. Spencer is coming off a stunning first-round finish back in March to attempt her first shot at UFC gold. In the co-main event, we will see a matchup between former champion Cody Garbrant and Bantamweight veteran Raphael Assuncao.

Check out our UFC 250 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC 250 Results

Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)

Women's Featherweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbandt

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight: Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Light-Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark Catchweight: Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns