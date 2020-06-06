UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes Vs. Felecia Spencer

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 250 results throughout tonight (Sat. 6th June, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.
In the main event of the evening, we will see Amanda Nunes attempt to defend her Featherweight title for the first time against rising contender Felicia Spencer. After defeating Cyborg to claim the title Nunes chose to return to her previous weight class and defend her other belt before once again returning to featherweight attempting to become the only women’s UFC champion to defend two titles. Spencer is coming off a stunning first-round finish back in March to attempt her first shot at UFC gold. In the co-main event, we will see a matchup between former champion Cody Garbrant and Bantamweight veteran Raphael Assuncao.
UFC 250 Results
Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)
- Women’s Featherweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer
- Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrant
- Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
- Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
- Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Featherweight: Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher
- Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)
- Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez
- Light-Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark
- Catchweight: Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns